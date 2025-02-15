theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

theglobe.com Stock Up 11.4 %

OTCMKTS:TGLO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 101,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. theglobe.com has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

