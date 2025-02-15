theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
theglobe.com Stock Up 11.4 %
OTCMKTS:TGLO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 101,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. theglobe.com has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
