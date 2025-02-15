The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

