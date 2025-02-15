The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $110.31 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

