The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.29 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.08). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.07), with a volume of 1,179,289 shares.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach
Expert market access
As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Mercantile Investment Trust
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.