The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 3.0% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

