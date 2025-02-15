Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. 26 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66.

Thai Beverage Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

