TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.2829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

