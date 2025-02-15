TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 375,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

