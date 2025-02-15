Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.62. 1,119,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,243,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $334.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

