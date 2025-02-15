Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.62. 1,119,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,243,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.