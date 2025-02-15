Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Update

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on TNGX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tango Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,174,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,077,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,000,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,666,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 489,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 662,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.10.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Further Reading
