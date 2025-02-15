S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANWGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 77.05%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. S&W Seed updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $8.21. 9,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,256. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.55. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,187 shares in the company, valued at $148,978.05. This trade represents a 16.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

