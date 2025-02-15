Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Posts Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 2.08%.
Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.21. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $7.67.
