Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Posts Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.21. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

