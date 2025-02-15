Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $18.45. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 5,005 shares changing hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

