StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CARV stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%.

In other news, CEO Donald Felix acquired 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $44,999.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,999.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carver Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Carver Bancorp worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

