Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Shares of SPR stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 224,405 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,131,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 637,451 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,220,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,218,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.