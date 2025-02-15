Spinnaker Trust Sells 352,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,200 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $21,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 653,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 532,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

