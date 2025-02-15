Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,197,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

TXN opened at $183.03 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $158.90 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

