Spinnaker Trust Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,037.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 30,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SOXX opened at $223.07 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $192.87 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day moving average of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.