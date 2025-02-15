Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $561.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

