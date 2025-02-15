Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.65. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 111,651 shares changing hands.

Spectral Medical Stock Up 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation.

