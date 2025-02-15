SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 416.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $168.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.26.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.