Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

SAH opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 124.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

