Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, BigBear.ai, AltC Acquisition, Serve Robotics, Jet.AI, Applied Digital, and D-Wave Quantum are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to the stocks of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically between $300 million and $2 billion. These companies are considered to have higher growth potential but also higher risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. 40,374,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,066,824. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.02. 83,917,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,240,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.62. 14,232,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

NASDAQ:SERV traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 53,584,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570,236. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Jet.AI (JTAI)

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Shares of JTAI stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,183,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Jet.AI has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.07.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,892,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,388,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.77.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,042,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,239,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.10.

