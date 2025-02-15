Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.20.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,592 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 862.5% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $40,989,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2,648.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 304,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,791,000 after purchasing an additional 224,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SIG opened at $53.74 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

