Short Interest in Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Decreases By 20.0%

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSWD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

About Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

