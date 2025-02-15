Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Expands By 27.8%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiao-I stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) by 729.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.44% of Xiao-I worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Xiao-I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31. Xiao-I has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.