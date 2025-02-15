Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Rises By 41.9%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBCP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

About WesBanco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

