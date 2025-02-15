Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Declines By 21.3%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Versus Systems Price Performance

VSSYW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 4,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,239. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform to drive user engagement through gamification and rewards in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, an interactive advertising tool that allows content creators, marketers, agencies, and other advertisers to increase customer acquisition and loyalty through a combination of games and rewards.

