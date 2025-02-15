Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Rises By 52.0%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 52,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

