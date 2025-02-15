Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Drops By 51.6%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,040,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 744,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNCY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

