Short Interest in TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Declines By 50.0%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

Shares of TOBAF stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

