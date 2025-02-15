Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Rises By 20.6%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,820,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 47,120,000 shares. Currently, 26.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $11.81. 48,048,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,707,248. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,188,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,456. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $1,503,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after buying an additional 213,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

RGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on Rigetti Computing

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.