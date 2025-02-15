Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Rises By 20.6%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,820,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 47,120,000 shares. Currently, 26.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $11.81. 48,048,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,707,248. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.
In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,188,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,456. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $1,503,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
RGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
