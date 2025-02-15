Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Declines By 61.0%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.4 %

REGCP stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

