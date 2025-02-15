Short Interest in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expands By 19.8%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.69. 44,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $312.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary Fan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $281,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 513,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 358,779 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

