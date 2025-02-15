Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Decreases By 61.6%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NOM opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

