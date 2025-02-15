Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Decreases By 60.0%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 126,793 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after buying an additional 308,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NBXG stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.