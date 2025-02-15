Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases By 97.6%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the January 15th total of 910,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 567,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 273,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

