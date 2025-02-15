Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Grows By 94.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 879,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,305. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,436.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,163,000 after buying an additional 1,017,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after buying an additional 973,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after buying an additional 489,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,428,000 after buying an additional 459,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 399,962 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.