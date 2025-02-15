Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Grows By 94.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 879,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,305. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $85.04.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
