Short Interest in Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Declines By 50.0%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ISMAY stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. Indra Sistemas has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

