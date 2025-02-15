Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Increases By 89.8%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the January 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Identiv Stock Performance

Identiv stock remained flat at $3.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Identiv has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Identiv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

