Short Interest in Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Rises By 81.8%

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EXXAF remained flat at $9.70 during trading hours on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

Get Exxaro Resources alerts:

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.