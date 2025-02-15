Short Interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Rises By 67.0%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 294,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 801,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECX. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ECARX by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Get ECARX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on ECARX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company.

ECARX Price Performance

Shares of ECX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,987. ECARX has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $729.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.31.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

See Also

