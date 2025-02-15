Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Expands By 78.1%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CKX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and a P/E ratio of 51.73. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

