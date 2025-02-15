Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Increases By 68.0%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 51,991 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 482,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 242,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 109,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,067. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $212.62 million, a P/E ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

