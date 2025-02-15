Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Drops By 50.0%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bodycote Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Get Bodycote alerts:

About Bodycote

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and furnace/vacuum brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.