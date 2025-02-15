Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Drops By 50.0%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bodycote Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.28.
About Bodycote
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bodycote
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.