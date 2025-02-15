Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Decreases By 28.7%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aware Stock Performance

AWRE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aware in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

