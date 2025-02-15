Short Interest in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Increases By 81.8%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 15th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ascent Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $112.20 million, a PE ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.83. Ascent Industries has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.38.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

In related news, VP Ravi Ramesh Srinivas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,840. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascent Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascent Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ascent Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ascent Industries by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.