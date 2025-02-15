Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Rises By 12.7%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 508,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 703.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 108,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,989,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

AMPG stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

