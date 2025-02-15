Short Interest in Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Drops By 52.2%

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Agape ATP Price Performance
Shares of ATPC opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agape ATP has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.
Agape ATP Company Profile
