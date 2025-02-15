Short Interest in Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Drops By 52.2%

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ATPC opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agape ATP has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

