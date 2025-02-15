Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

